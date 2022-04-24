Search

Killybegs restaurant to close due to ‘out of control’ cost increases

‘We are absolutely gutted - you put your heart and soul into it and sacrifice a lot’

The Fusion Bistro in Killybegs is closing with the rise in costs since the beginning of the year blamed 

Reporter:

Declan Magee

24 Apr 2022 3:41 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal restaurant owner has said she is devastated at having to close her premises due to “out of control” cost rises.

Linda Boyle, who runs the Fusion Bistro in Killybegs with her husband Gary, says the restaurant will close its doors next weekend, just over three years after it opened.

After facing average cost rises of 12% on essentials in the new year, further increases in recent weeks have forced the couple to make the difficult decision to close the doors on the business. 

“It’s just been hike after hike on everything,” she said.

The Kilcar woman, who has worked in hospitality for almost 30 years, said the increases have been across the board on everything from a box of napkins to electricity and gas.

Food products, including meat and cooking oil, have also seen steep increases and she said they were forced with the choice of passing the increases on to “loyal customers” or closing the restaurant.

Staff shortages have also impacted the couple, who also run the Fusion Food Truck at Teelin pier, which they hope will continue to operate.

“We are absolutely gutted. You put your heart and soul into it and sacrifice a lot, especially with your family. It was a dream for a long time for both of us to have our own place and you take so much pride in it. It’s a real knock.

“Our business would be 90% local and we have been very well supported and people are very upset for us.”

After surviving closures during the Covid lockdowns - during which time the couple volunteered to help run the community kitchen in Killybegs - they had hoped that the worst was behind them.

“What businesses are facing now is just crushing. The harsh reality at the minute is that the way things are going as a business, you are going to have to increase your prices so much that people can’t really afford to pay it.

“As a whole, the cost of living for us all, for everybody, has become so hard that it is our fear that eating out, even going for just a simple lunch, is going to become too expensive and out of people’s means.”

She has had messages of support from businesses all over the country and is calling on the Government to take steps to ease the pressure.

“It's hard and the reality is it's going to get worse. There is no help from the Government - everything is just rising, rising, rising and it won't be sustainable.”

