11 May 2022

US community leader presents $10,000 to Letterkenny pre-school

Latest donation another boost for Ballaghderg Pre-School

Billy Higgins

Billy Higgins (right) pictured during his visit to Ballaghderg Pre-School

Contributed

11 May 2022 12:55 PM

news@iconicnews.ie

Boston-based community leader, Billy Higgins, returned to Letterkenny recently to present a cheque to Ballaghaderg Pre-School for $10,000.

Mr. Higgins, who is well-known for his charitable work, has been a long-time supporter of Ballaghaderg Pre-School which caters for children with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities and complex care needs.

Mr. Higgins' latest donation was made on behalf of the Southill Children's Fund of Boston which he founded in the 1980s to help students in the Southill area of Limerick.

He has previously handed over cheques to Ballaghaderg Pre-School for similar amounts. Mick Duffy from Portsalon and Paddy McDevitt from Fintown, who are both based in Boston, have also been extremely kind to Ballaghaderg Pre-School.

US community leader is honoured by Donegal County Council

Boston man is visiting the county this week

As a direct result of the donations made by Mr. Higgins to Ballaghaderg Pre-School over the last six years, it has allowed the facility to improve greatly. These improvements include the development of a multi-sensory room that is tailored to suit the children's individual needs.

Plans to develop the gardens at the pre-school are well advanced. During his recent visit, Billy got the opportunity to see first-hand the impressive outdoor works which are nearing completion.

Commenting on Mr Higgins' cheque presentation, Cllr Ciaran Brogan said: "I'm delighted to see Billy still continuing to show his generosity to Ballaghaderg Pre-School. It was great for him to see first-hand exactly how his donations are being spent."

Included in the main photo  at the Ballaghaderg Pre-School are from left, Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Mickey Larkin, Brian Brogan, Conor McDevitt, Paula Quinn, Business Manager Disability Services HSE, Edel Quinn, Head of Disability Services HSE, and Billy Higgins.

