11 May 2022

Tory school project receives approval

Work will consist of two classrooms and summer works schemes roof works

Tory island

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

11 May 2022 6:01 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Scoil Naomh Cholmcille, Oilean Thoraí, project has received approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The work will consist of two classrooms and summer works schemes roof works.

Confirming the news the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said this progress is positive news for Tory Island and for the staff, students, and parents of the school and will improve the offering and services of the school.

"I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principal, the staff, students, and parents of the school for progressing the project. I thank Cllr Noreen McGarvey for her work with the school community too.”

