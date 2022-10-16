Search

16 Oct 2022

High Court order got to preserve the scene of the Creeslough tragedy

Aim is to give experts more time to try to establish what caused the blast

The scene of the Creeslough explosion Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Oct 2022 11:12 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There has been a new development into the investigation that caused the deaths of ten people in Creeslough more than a week ago.

The Sunday Times reports this morning that gardaí investigating the incident have obtained a High Court order to preserve the scene of the tragedy.

Their report says the aim is to give experts more time to try to establish what caused the blast which affected a flat and the adjoining Applegreen service station and shop.

The story adds that this order was granted by Justice Paul McDermott on Friday afternoon — a week after the explosion — after an application by the chief state solicitor on behalf of the gardaí. It is the first injunction of its kind sought by the force.

The order, the date of which may be extended, prohibits any party from accessing the ruins of the flat or service station for 14 days while gardai investigate.

