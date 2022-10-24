Call for halt on intake of Ukrainian refugees until living conditions can be assessed

A Donegal councillor has called for a halt on the intake of refugees to the county until such time and conditions and services is properly assessed.

Cllr Liam Blaney (FF) put down the following motion at Monday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Letterkenny/Milford: “That this Council requests the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland Roderick O'Gorman to suspend the introduction of any further refugees to County Donegal until a full inspection and report takes place of the conditions of accommodation for those currently here and analysis of services available to them including educational, health, social integration at community level etc."

Cllr Blaney pointed out that 10% of the total national intake of Ukrainian refugees were in Donegal.

“Some counties have none or very few,” he said.

“For the sake of the refugees themselves and for the local people we need to suspend the intake of any more until we do an analysis of the conditions they are living in.”

The councillor raised grave concerns about the lack of clarity on the exact numbers, and on where and how they were being accommodated.

“Do we even know where they all are?” he asked.

“How many are living in the premises they are in? Nobody seems to know. Nobody seems to have a role of going around checking them.”

He expressed concern about the lack of places for the refugees in schools and in the health system.

“We have reports of secondary school students being bussed out of the county,” said Cllr Blaney. “There are not enough places in the county. These are vulnerable young people, after all they have been through to get here.

“Health centres are full up and yet there are more refugees being taken in.”

The councillor said that the people should instead be accommodated in communities where there were adequate services and proper living conditions.

“Take them from areas where there is over capacity and put them into areas where there are places for them and then we can look and see what room there is left,” he said.

“I doubt when all that is done, there will be anywhere left that is suitable for refugees.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Donal Coyle (FF) who reminded everyone that the refugees were fleeing from a situation which he described as ‘absolutely horrendous.’

“At the beginning there was great empathy and sympathy and a very caring attitude towards the people who came into this country,” he said.

“It was great to be able to provide the services at the time.”

But, he said, numbers had since doubled. Nationally, Ukrainians account for 42,000 of a total of 58,000 refugees.

“I would have grave concerns in relation to the numbers and to the welfare of many of them,” he said.

Cllr Coyle hit out strongly at people who were taking advantage of the situation with no regard for the wellbeing of the refugees.

“Back at the beginning €400 per week was given to people to take in a Ukrainian family,” he said.

“Since then there are quite a number of private houses that people have moved out of themselves and moved Ukrainians into.”

He said there were 25 to 35 people being housed in what were essentially typical family homes.

“This particular part of this has put a sour taste in people’s mouths,” said Cllr Coyle.

“Who is looking into the conditions that these people are living in in private houses? Nobody can tell me.

“I get a figure of €70 to €100 per person per night. This is exploitation of the worst type. I just can’t believe that people in Ireland would go down that road.

“It beholds the powers that be that there isn’t anyone who is looking after them.”

He called for more counties to take in more refugees.

“Donegal has done its fair share of looking after these refugees,” he said.

“There is another 25 counties. It could be more evenly distributed around the country.”

Cllr Gerry McMonagle (SF) was also deeply critical of those who were profiting from the situation with no regard for the welfare of the people.

He cautioned against blaming Ukrainians, adding: “We are coming at this from their personal health and wellbeing.

“It was right in what we done in providing shelter for them. But it is the type of shelter latched on by people who are making money.”

He described being in some homes that were overcrowded to the extent of being fire hazards and which posed serious health risks.

“I fully support people who are coming from wartorn situations,” said Cllr McMonagle.

“But we need to do it right and ensure that what accommodation we are providing is suitable and adequate and the services are suitable and adequate.

“Profiteers seem to be running this show and taking the money and they don’t seem to care about the people and once again we in the council get the blame. We are the whipping boys every time.”

Calling on the government to employ inspectors, the councillor stressed: “We have to remember that there are families and children and people who are fleeing from a war and we have to be helpful.”

Regarding the pressure on healthcare and education, the councillor pointed out that there were many professionals - including 250 doctors - among the refugees. But there wasn’t a pathway in place to integrate them into the system.

Cllr Ian McGarvey (Ind) said it was difficult for people who were on housing waiting lists to see someone else coming in and getting a house. He gave an example of a housing development in Milford that had been designated for social housing and which was currently being used to house refugees.

Cllr McGarvey echoed the call of his fellow councillors to do a proper assessment of living conditions.

Cllr Michael McBride (Ind) praised the efforts of groups across the county for their phenomenal efforts in helping the refugees as they arrived, often in busloads and at short notice.

He raised concerns about a lack of organisation between various authorities.

The councillor also expressed concern about a move back to a preference to house Ukrainian refugees in units of 70 or more.

“That is because the tourism season is coming to an end,” he said.

“When it comes round again, people won’t have anywhere to stay. They will drive into the county and drive straight back out again.

“And the people in Donegal who have mica in their houses will be looking for somewhere to live.”

Director of Community Development and Planning Services, Liam Ward agreed that is was very difficult to get accurate information on the number of refugees in Donegal.

“The best estimate is close to 5,000 at this stage,” he said.

“Our information is such that after Dublin, Donegal has the highest number. That has to be taken in the context of very large population centres elsewhere.”

He said that issues which had arisen at Community Forum meetings included access to accurate information, access, health services, transport.

“It is evident that we are struggling in terms of education and access to GPs,” he said.

“We have drawn the attention to the relevant department.”

He added that a number of roles were being put in place to work with issues around the Ukrainian refugees coming into the county. One such role had been filled, with other posts yet to come into place.

Cathaoirleach of the MD, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly (FF) stressed: “Welfare of the people is the main issue.

“I hate the word refugees. They are Ukrainian people.”

He added: “When we had the tragedy in Creeslough they gathered and had a vigil. I thought it was great the way they came out and stood for the people of Creeslough.”

Cllr Blaney agreed, reminding people that the motion was essentially about living conditions.