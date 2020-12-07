Crash on busy Donegal route - freezing fog and ice leading to treacherous conditions

Reports are coming in of a crash near Kelly's Garage / McMonagle Stone on the N56 between Mountcharles and Inver.

Visibility is said to be very poor in the area and motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution in the current hazardous conditions. No further information is available at present.

Earlier today, there was a collision at the Drumlonagher roundabout in Donegal Town with emergency services attending the scene.

There are also numerous reports of very slippery roads in a number of areas across the county, including the Glenties to Dungloe road. Donegal County Council's gritters are out in force but ice can still occur and people are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys.