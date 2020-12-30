Toyota recalls certain models of popular car over seat belt safety concerns

Toyota is carrying out a voluntary recall of a popular model of car.

The affected vehicle is the Toyota Yaris produced between July 2020 and August 2020.

In affected vehicles, due to an improper manufacturing of the metal seat belt anchor bracket, there is a possibility that the seat belt, in the rear centre seat, may be damaged by the sharp edge of the bracket during an impact of a collision. If this were to occur, in the worst case, the seat belt may be broken and not properly restrain the occupant.

There are approximately 127 affected vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.

Toyota will directly contact all affected customers by post advising them to make an appointment with their local Authorised Repairer where any necessary repairs/replacement of parts will be carried out.

To check if your vehicle is affected by this recall campaign, please visit the Toyota Recall Checker by clicking here and input your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

If you believe that your vehicle may be impacted by this recall, then you can contact Toyota Ireland’s Contact Centre on Freephone 1800 111 113 (open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday,10am to 4pm) or email recall@toyota.ie.