Oh deer! Animal and driver involved in collision on Donegal road had lucky escape
Motorists are reminded of the dangers of wild deer on the road
The deer involved in the collision was uninjured
Gardaí in Donegal are reminding people of the dangers of wild deer on the county's roads after a collision involving a deer.
The incident took place in Loughanure on Thursday evening. Gardaí said the animal was very lucky not to have been injured.
"We ask drivers to be aware and use caution in relation to wild deer at this time of year," said a garda spokesperson.