New electric car sales shift up a gear in Donegal to record levels

Sales of new ‘green’ fuel efficient cars in Donegal are moving up a gear this year.

According to the latest car registration figures, there has been a 85.39% jump in the number of new electric cars registered in the county during the period January - July 2022, compared with the same seven month period last year.

And the number of new petrol electric (hybrid) cars registered has also seen a big increase, up 48.93% over the same period.

The total number of new electric cars registered in Donegal between January and July this year stood at a record 165, compared with 89 during the same months last year.

The number of petrol hybrid cars registered in Donegal for the first time in the first seven months of this year was 417 (280, in 2021).

Overall, the number of new cars registered in Donegal for the first seven months of this year stood at 2,134, up 2.35% on a figure of 2,085 for the same seven month period in 2021.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, the top five selling brands during the first seven months of the year in Donegal were Toyota (355 units), Kia (310), Hyundai (240), Volkswagen (210) and Skoda (150)..

The number of new cars registered in Donegal in July was up slightly on the corresponding month last year.

In July 2022, there were 592 new cars registered, compared with a figure of 584 in the same month last year.

While new car sales are up in Donegal, this bucks the national trend.

New car registrations nationally for July were down 17.3% (21,902) when compared to July 2021 (26,477), while year to date registrations are down 3.6% (87,075) on the same period last year (90,330).

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share nationally, with a combined market share now of 40.9%. Petrol continues to remain dominant with 29.29%, Diesel accounts for 27.51%, Hybrid 21.23%, Electric 12.84% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 6.83%.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said that nationally “the new car market is now 4% behind year to date and 17% behind pre-COVID 2019. The electric vehicle segment continues to grow, both in quantum and as a proportion of the new car market, with an 80% year on year growth and a market share of 13%.

“While it appears that there is appetite among consumers for both new and used cars, supply issues are hampering overall activity. The impact of this is another year of below par performance in the Irish new car market, which results in the Irish car fleet continuing to get older.”

He continued: “The underlying new car market needs to grow significantly over the next few years if we are to optimise transport emission reductions. Government policies must contain the right measures, to support and encourage the change to lower and zero emitting vehicles. Reducing EV supports or increasing taxation will only act as a barrier to change and add to the cost of living.

“In this context, SIMI is asking the Government to continue its support for the EV project by extending EV supports at current levels out to 2025 and to resist any VRT increases in Budget 2023 which will only prove counterproductive and prevent us dealing with the legacy fleet in an effective manner that supports a just transition.”