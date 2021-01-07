Donegal road closed due to incident involving HGV in icy conditions
Council gritters are at the scene in an attempt to get the vehicle moved safely
Knather Road closed due to incident involving HGV
Motorists are advised that the Knather Road in Ballyshannon has been blocked by a lorry.
It is understood that the heavy goods vehicle left the road due to the icy conditions in the area.
Council staff are reported to be at the scene gritting the road so that the vehicle can be moved safely.
See also: UPDATE - 'Absolutely lethal' driving conditions across Donegal with motorists saying some roads are impassable