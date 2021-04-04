Winter weather measures in place in Donegal as temperatures set to plummet

April may have got off to a very pleasant start, but that is all set to change.

Donegal County Council's gritters will be out in force on the county's roads this Sunday evening, with temperatures set to plummet overnight in moderate to fresh north westerly winds.

Chilly conditions are expected to last throughout the coming week, with a chance of sleet or snow especially on Tuesday.

Daytime temperatures in the early part of the week are not expected to rise above 5ºC. There will be a very slight improvement later in the week, with temperatures reaching around 8ºC.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to assume that no road is ice free.