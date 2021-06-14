Donegal gardaí make arrests in a busy day of motoring and drug-related offences

Gardaí in Donegal have reported a busy 24 hours in terms of drug and speed related incidents on the county's roads.

On Sunday, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested three motorists on suspicion of drug driving.

Two motorists were found to be in possession of a suspected illegal drug.

Speed checkpoints were also conducted and a number of motorists were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Gardaí are reminding people to slow down and stay safe on the county's roads.