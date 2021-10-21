Search

Main Donegal road to close for three nights to facilitate major road works

Road works

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

As part of the ongoing road improvement works on N56 Letterilly to Glenties, a temporary road closure is being put in place.

The section of the N56 from Glenties town to the Maas junction will close from 7pm to 7am for three consecutive nights from Tuesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 28.

Local access will still be maintained for residents and emergency services.

All other traffic is asked to use the diversion routes in place.  

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for any planned journeys  while using the diversion routes.

