Traffic and Travel - Road closures for Lifford and Strabane half marathon

The Lifford and Strabane half marathon takes place on Sunday morning.

Anyone planning on travelling through Strabane or Lifford should avoid the following routes due to road closures, and should follow any traffic directions from marshalls on the day.

Traffic diversions will be in place in Strabane at Meetinghouse Street, Main Street, Railway Street, Dock Road, Canal Street to accommodate the Race Start with lane closures in place at Derry Road, A5 Barnhill Road, A38 Lifford Road, N15 Sligo Road, Clady Bridge, Urney Road, Great Northern Link, Orchard Road, Melmount Road and Ballycolman Road.

Spectators should note that following the race start at Meeting House Street, the route will take participants through the town before crossing the Lifford Bridge and making its way up to Clady – importantly taking the runners past the iconic ‘Tinnies’ in Strabane and impressive ‘Three Coins’ sculpture in Lifford.

The route will then cross over the Clady Bridge back into the North, pass along the Urney Road / Great Northern Link before turning onto Orchard Road, Melmount Road and the Ballycolman Road.

The runners will then take their final descent through the Ballycolman Estate before finishing at the Melvin Athletics Track.

Motorists are warned that traffic delays are expected in and around the route until around 12.30pm.

Pedestrian restrictions will also be in place at the path from Ballycolman estate via Melvin Sports Complex with access limited to accommodate the event.

Car Parking



There will be no parking available at Melvin Sports Complex on Race Day. Anyone travelling to the race start is advised to access parking at the dedicated Half Marathon Car Park in Dock Street Car Park.

Mill Street Car Park is only available for parishioners of the Church of the Immaculate Conception.