Road from Carrigart to Cranford 'to remain shut for some time' due to crash

Gardaí have closed the road due to a serious road traffic collision
A crash has taken place on the Cranford to Carrigart Road.
Gardaí are advising motorists: "As a result of a serious Road Traffic Collision, the Cranford to Carrigart road (R245) is shut and will remain shut for some time."
Local diversions are in place, as are diversions via the Harry Blaney Bridge and Kerrykeel. However, motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.
