WATCH: Minister on the possibility of relaxing the social distancing rule
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has been speaking about the possibility of the social distancing rule being relaxed in line with a return to workplaces for some office workers.
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has said it is too early to say if the two metre social distancing rule could be reconsidered in line with a return to the workplace | Read more: https://t.co/ugIgLHLvS6 pic.twitter.com/FFLmk3SRUD— RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 9, 2021
Minister McGrath's comments come after both Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar expressed an interest in allowing workers back to offices on a phased basis from August.
NPHET will review the measures with most office workers being told to work from home where possible. A return would be primarily for training and meetings first as a trial for a full return.
It is thought most businesses want to bring workers back fully before reviewing a blended working practice combining days in the office and days at home for employees.
More News
St. Colmcille’s Holy Well in Bíofán, Gleann Cholm Cille forms part of the Turas Cholmcille and is surrounded by a penitential cairn.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.