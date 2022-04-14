Watch: Tree planting at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

It was with a great sense of pride and enthusiasm that a number of trees were planted in the grounds of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

The planting ceremony took place on Monday morning. Staff and service users at the Donegal Town centre were joined by their counterparts at Destined in Derry who came along to help with the planting.

Manager of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation Wendy McCarry said: “How fantastic it is to have Destined here. We are sharing the trees with Destined and with iCARE in Inishowen and we will be visiting them to do a joint planting ceremony.

“Thanks to Donegal County Council, Four Masters GAA Club and Donegal Volunteer Centre for the donation of trees.”

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation provides a wide range of support and services to enhance the lives of people with additional needs and their families.

Among the latest initiatives is the Bluestack Shack, a wonderful coffee shop staffed by service users at the centre.

Destined, the organisation which visited Donegal Town for the planting ceremony, works with adults with learning disabilities in the Derry area, particularly those with autism and aspergers.

“We train and encourage people with learning disabilities to get work,” he said. “As well as running a café, service users are trained to work in a car wash and to work with Derry City Supporters Club.

“We also bring people in to talk about their jobs.

“Social inclusion is a big part of what we do, and supporting people in developing literacy and numeracy skills.

“People with learning disabilities are able to learn, it just takes a bit longer.”

The team at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation are delighted to partner with Destined and iCARE for this cross border project, the legacy of which will be enjoyed for generations to come.

Meanwhile, the team behind the Bluestack Challenge are busy preparing for the upcoming 20th anniversary walk. The brand new route will take some of Donegal's most stunning coastal scenery, going from Glencolmcille to Port and back again.

Registration is open until April 30 at https://www.bluestackfoundation.com/bluestack-challenge