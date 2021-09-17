Police charge two men with the murder of Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry on April 18, 2019. PICTURE: BRENDAN GALLAGHER
Two men have been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have charged two men with the murder of the 29-year-old, who was shot dead in Derry on April 18, 2019.
The pair, aged 21 and 33, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.
The 33-year-old has also been charged with robbery.
A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.
All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via video link this morning.
A 19-year-old man also arrested during the same operation has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
