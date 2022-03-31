Don't eat! Popular product recalled from Irish shelves for obvious but dangerous reason
Centra is recalling a popular salmon product for a very obvious reason.
The above batch of Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon, which is usually a ready-to-eat product, has been recalled as it was mislabelled and incorrectly contains raw salmon darnes.
"The affected batch is not labelled with cooking instructions. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch."
The salmon darnes would have to be cooked before being consumed, unlike smoked 'ready-to-eat' products.
You can see all the product details below:
Product: Centra Hot Smoked BBQ Salmon; pack size: 200g; approval number: IE-DN0012-EC
Batch Code: Use by date: 01/04/2022
Country Of Origin: Norway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.