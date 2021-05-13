NATIONAL: Gardaí investigate house fire which claimed two lives

Contact
Two people have lost their lives in a house fire at Gurth, Ballinasloe, County Roscommon.
Gardaí were alerted to the fire at around 2am this morning Thursday, May 13.
Three units of fire brigade and ambulance attended the scene assisted by Gardaí from Ballinasloe, Clonark and Roscommon.
Two bodies, a man and a woman, both in their 50s have been removed from the scene. Gardaí and the fire brigade remain at the scene at this time and investigations are ongoing.
