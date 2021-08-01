NATIONAL: Minister for Health announces update to list of designated States

The Minister for Health has announced his intention to add two additional States to the list of designated States.

People who are not yet fully vaccinated arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through these States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Georgia and Malaysia.

Georgia and Malaysia will soon be included on the booking system for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, with non-vaccinated passengers from these States entering quarantine starting from 4am on Wednesday, August 4.

More information on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is available at www.gov.ie/quarantine.

The Minister has also removed Kuwait from the list of designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine with effect from today.

If you are travelling to Ireland from a non-designated State, you must fill out an electronic Passenger Locator Form before departure.

You also have to have appropriate valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or to present evidence of a negative RT-PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country.

More information is available on www.gov.ie/travel.