Newly qualified Community Health Facilitators celebrate success

Eight people from HSE Donegal area were among the first group to secure an Open College Network qualification in Community Health Facilitation.

In total 34 people from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland border counties and Scotland received the Level 5 Certificate* in Community Health Facilitation which provides them with an accredited pathway in their work of supporting health improvements within their communities.

The objective of this qualification is to enable participants to acquire the knowledge and skills to help individuals within their communities to improve their own health and well-being.

The qualification was developed and delivered by the North West Regional College in response to a tender competition issued by the CAWT CoH-Sync Project which is a cross border, European Union INTERREG VA funded project facilitating people to improve their health and well-being in areas such as physical activity, mental health, nutrition, smoking, alcohol consumption and health literacy.Over the last 12 months, course participants have gained knowledge to support them in their role as Community Health Facilitators including relevant legislation and policies and understanding factors which can affect health and well-being.

In the HSE area, the participants included representatives from Donegal Local Development Company, Monaghan Integrated Development Company and Breffini Integrated Development Company.

Commenting on the benefits of the new course, participant, Catherine Weitbrecht from Donegal Local Development Company said: “The Community Health Facilitation course prepares people to create healthier communities, it gives participants confidence in motivating communities to become healthier, fitter and happier and makes a positive impact on community health.”

Presenting certificates to the successful participants, Brid Kennedy, Long Term Conditions Programme Manager, HSE, CHO 1 said: “I wish to congratulate all the those from Donegal Local Development Company who have successfully undertaken this Community Health Facilitator course provided by the CAWT CoH-Sync Project.

By achieving this qualification, participants are now better equipped to encourage and support people in local communities to take control of their own health by making sustainable small changes. I am particularly delighted that people from the HSE Donegal area now have this valuable qualification and will be putting their new skills to practice for the benefit of local people and communities.”

She added: “It is inspirational to see the enthusiasm for and dedication of the Community Health Facilitators to making a positive difference to the health and well-being of their communities. I wish to commend the Special EU Programmes Body for their EU funding support to this unique training initiative.”

Geraldine Lavery, Head of Department for Health and Sport at the North West Regional College said “I am delighted that the College has had the opportunity to develop and deliver a qualification that will support improved health and well-being and make such a difference to so many people within our communities.”

A key output target for the CoH-Sync Project is for the Community Health Facilitators to support a total of 10,000 people to develop a personalised Health & Well-being plan and help them to reach their health goals, using services in their community.

CoH-Sync Project Community Health Facilitators from the HSE CHO1 area who received their Open College Network qualification in Community Health Facilitation.

Pictured are (Front row / l to r): Padraic Fingleton, CEO, Donegal Local Development Company; Brid Kennedy, Long Term Conditions Programme Manager, HSE-CHO1; Louise McCafferty, Rural Social Scheme Supervisor, Sharon Slevin, Community Health Facilitator, Donegal Local Development Company; Louise Brogan, Individual Supports Manager, Donegal Local Development Company; Mairead McGoldrick, Community Health Facilitator, Donegal Local Development Company; Lorraine McGowan, Programme Leader, Donegal Local Development Company and Aoife Balfour, CAWT CoH-Sync Project Worker.

(Back row / l to r): Sean McArt, Corporate Business Manager, EU and North/South Health Unit, Pat Meehan, Community Health Facilitator; Brigid McGinty, CAWT CoH-Sync Project Manager; Margaret Sweeny, Community Health Facilitator, Donegal Local Development Company; Catherine Weitbrecht, Community Health Facilitator, Donegal Local Development Company; Bernice Alcorn, Community Health Facilitator, Donegal Local Development Company; Siobhan Coyle, Community Health Co-Ordinator, Donegal Local Development Company; Emmett Lynch, CAWT CoH-Sync Project Worker and Patsy McGonagle, Chairman Board of Directors, Donegal Local Development Company.