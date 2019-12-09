NoWDOC's Christmas and New Year opening hours

The Christmas and New Year NoWDOC services have just been announced.

Ms Deirdre Moy, NoWDOC service manager has today, (Monday), outlined what services will be in place over the holiday period.

She revealed the service was designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the emergency ambulance service who were the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.

"All calls received in the NoWDOC call centre (Tel: 1850 400 911) are initially assessed by trained and qualified Nursing clinicians. On completion of the nursing triage process a clinical decision will be made regarding the appropriate level of care as patients can be seen by a GP in one of our main treatment centres which are located in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Mountcharles, Derrybeg and Carrick-on-Shannon.

"All consultations in the NoWDOC service are by appointment only and the location of the centre which the patient will attend is agreed in advance with the patient during the process".

Over the Christmas and New Year period the service will be providing urgent Out of Hours GP care to patients who require same and that the service will operate as per normal hours in each of the NoWDOC sites as per the following information.

Christmas and New Year Opening Hours

- Christmas Eve, December 24: 6pm through to 8am on Friday, December 27

- Friday, December 27: 6pm through to 8am on Monday, December 30

- Monday, December 30: 6pm through to 8am on Tuesday, December 31

- New Years Eve: December 31 6pm through to 8am on Thursday, January 2

NoWDOC opening hours in each of our centres will operate as normal outside of the holiday periods as set out above.

Letterkenny and Inishowen GPs operate their own surgeries on Saturday morning up to 12 midday and thereafter patients in the Letterkenny and Inishowen areas should contact NoWDOC.

Ms Moy reminded all patients and service users that the service is normally very busy over the Christmas and New Year periods and waiting times may be longer than normal. She also advised that patients and service users should ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences on Friday,December 20.

"The entire team of staff and GPs in NoWDOC would like to extend our good wishes to all of our patients and service users for the festive period."

Ms Moy also acknowledged "the hard work and commitment of the staff and GPs who work throughout the year and particularly over the festive period to provide this service”, she said.