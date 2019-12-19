Contact

€44.5 million allocation for roads projects in Donegal in 2020

More than 40 projects involved

Minister Joe McHugh has announced more than €44 million is to be spent on road projects in Donegal next year.

“This €44 million is a massive boost for getting diggers on the ground and it’s €10m more than was invested in 2019,” Minister McHugh said.

“Yet again this is a really strong sign of the unparalleled Government support for roads, commuters and safer and better journeys in Donegal.

“Among the big ticket projects are the continued works on the N56 around Dungloe-Glenties and also the planning for the TEN-T project around Ballybofey-Stranorlar; Letterkenny-Bonagee link, Manorcunningham and the link to the A5.

“And then there are the many other works on bridges or cycle ways from Illistrin to Letterkenny, as well as pavements, lighting and upgrades to smaller, busy roads. This is all about safety and improving life for commuters and opening up the Wild Atlantic Way for tourists and visitors.

“It means jobs for construction teams and contractors and all the benefits they bring to local communities.

Minister McHugh added: “There are obviously big ticket projects in the €44million that has been allocated but there are also plenty of smaller schemes which will real differences to the local communities, whether it’s good quality footpaths, lighting or just general winter maintenance. It all adds up to a serious investment in the county.”

The allocation includes

- €2m on the TEN-T route improvement schemes

- €29.8m on the N56 Dungloe to Glenties, including €8m on the Drumbeigh to Inver and €9m on Letterilly to Kilraine Junction

- €3.9m is going on pavements along stretches of the N56

