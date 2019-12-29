Funeral arrangements confirmed for Clarice Rice, Portsalon

Contact
The funeral of the young Donegal woman killed in a road traffic collision on Friday will take place on New Year's Day.
Clarice Rice (25), Claggan, Portsalon, a mother of a three-year-old girl, was the second person to die on Donegal's roads in the space of two days.
She died as a result of injuries she sustained following a collision on Friday night at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.
Shaun Kelly, a father of two in his early 30s, died on St Stephen's Day morning, as a result of injuries he sustained when his car left the road near Porthall, Lifford.
His funeral took place this afternoon at St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston.
A daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice, Clarice Rice's remains will repose at her home from 7pm tomorrow, Monday, December 30.
Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 1 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.
