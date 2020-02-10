John O'Donnell eliminated in Donegal constituency

With the distribuition of Martin Harley's vote of 3,896, his Fine Gael party colleague, Joe McHugh has jumped to the top of the leader board thanks to the amazing transfer of 1,932 votes he received.

The government minister is now in top spot in the four horse race and is 165 votes ahead of independent Thomas Pringle.

Independent councillor John O'Donnell has now been eliminated but the distribution of his 7,106 could throw the cat among the pigeons.

No one can predict for sure where they will go

They could scatter in all directions and depending on factors such as geography, stance on the pro life issue and former party loyalties.

Count 8 went as follows:



Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) + 628 10,146

Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) + 216 10,270

Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) + 1,932 10,920

Thomas Pringle (Independent) + 514 10,755