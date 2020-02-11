Tusla officially opens new offices at Scally Place, Letterkenny

Tusla Donegal have held an official opening of their new office accommodation at Scally Place, Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny.

This new office accommodation caters for Tusla’s duty intake service and children in care support team and its Letterkenny child protection area team, as well as the Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) and the cross-border MACE (multiple adverse childhood experience) project.

In addition to offices for staff, the building also has meeting rooms, interview rooms and conference room facilities as well as a state of the art family access room.

To mark the occasion, Tusla hosted an official opening event, attended by 100 guests, including representatives from An Garda Síochána, Foroige, The Loft Youth Project and Donegal Children and Young People’s Services Committee.

Young people from the Donegal Youth Voices group (run by Foroige) and the LOFT Youth Project (managed by Foroige and the Donegal Youth Service) presented their art work, completed specially for the building.

The Donegal youth voices group was used as a consultation group, with the young people involved in the design of the premises. Their work on this project has led to an application being submitted for an investing in children award, which the group hopes will be successful.

The Tusla Donegal management team with Aisling Gillen, regional service director

Commenting at the opening, Gerry Hone, area manager, Tusla, said: “We are committed to continuing our work with the children and families of Donegal, and are delighted to be doing so from such a modern and welcoming location.

Emlyn Hughes, principal social worker, Tusla; Jo Warnock, Foroige integrated youth worker; Gerry Hone, area manager, Tusla; Aisling Gillen, regional service director, Tusla and Eimear O'Connor, Foroige with the Donegal Youth Voices Group

The opening of this facility in Letterkenny in such a central location indicates Tusla's strong commitment to making our services more accessible and keeping the needs of children, young people and families at the centre of what we do,” he said.