Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal schools compete in regional finals of the SEAI One Good Idea competition

Pupils showcase the power to promote energy efficiency and address climate change

Donegal schools compete in regional finals of the SEAI One Good Idea competition

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Pupils from Loreto Secondary School and St Eunans College in Letterkenny will compete in the SEAI One Good Idea Regional Finals, which will take place on February 24-26 in Omniplex Cinema Cork and Omniplex Cinema Longford.

Finalists have created a one-minute film and campaign to inspire people to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

They will see their film on the big screen and present their campaign to a panel of judges. This year, four regional finals will be held in Omniplex cinemas around the country.

Regional winners from each event will then compete at the national final in Dublin in on Thursday, April 23.

The SEAI One Good Idea Competition encourages students, their families and communities to take individual and collective responsibility for tackling climate change.

Students learn important skills in communication, film-making and creating change at a community level. This year, over 180 campaigns were developed by young people all over Ireland.

In the last decade, over one and a half million people in Ireland have been reached by the projects put together by 7,500 inspiring schoolchildren.

Congratulating all participants, Emer Barry, Education Programme Executive, said young people had some of the best and most creative ideas for bringing about positive change in society.

"SEAI’s One Good Idea competition taps into that creativity and gives students the opportunity to become active energy citizens.

"We are delighted to introduce four regional finals for this year’s One Good Idea school competition, which give more student’s the opportunity to showcase their ideas for taking climate action.

"Film is an incredibly powerful way to communicate and increasingly important for raising awareness in social and digital media. It’s fantastic to see the passion and enthusiasm these students have shown in raising awareness of the critical issues facing this generation.”

Some of the Good Ideas this year include:

‘Re-Bag’, from Loreto Secondary School, are promoting the use of reusable bags rather than single use plastic bags.

‘St Eunans Green Geezers’, from St Eunans College, are promoting the use of brown bins to recycle waste within the school

For more information on the SEAI One Good Idea Competition visit, www.seai.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie