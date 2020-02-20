Donegal restaurant named as top lunch spot in Ireland

The Foyle Hotel has just been revealed within the Irish Times Top 10 spots for a family lunch in Ireland.

This comes on the back of being listed in Ireland’s Top 100 restaurants by the Sunday times only a few weeks ago. The Foyle Hotel is Donegal’s only listing within the Top 10 in The Irish Times.

After almost two years since opening, the hotel by chef, Brian McDermott is grabbing national headlines across multiple platforms and Brian is a regular TV chef who promotes all things Donegal in food.

Commenting today Brian said: “This is simply one very proud day for all of us working at the hotel in Moville.

"We couldn’t do this without the hard working team of staff and the great Donegal producers and customers. I really feel this is Donegal’s time and the hard work lots of people do is being recognized nationally within the food sector."

In the last year alone, The Foyle Hotel has been awarded multiple titles to include Best Sunday Lunch, Top 100 Lunch Spot, Top 100 Restaurants in Ireland, Bord Bia’s Restaurant of the month – July 2019 to name only a few.

These awards come on the back of chef Brian McDermott’s victorious return from the Gourmand World Book Awards in China for the World’s Best Cookery Book ‘Donegal Table’ which champions fresh, local produce.