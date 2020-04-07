National Public Health Emergency Team express concern that a proportion of population may seek to travel to holiday destinations

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 36 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team expressed concern that a proportion of the population may seek to travel to holiday destinations, holiday homes and mobile homes across the country this weekend, despite travel restrictions in place since the 27th March.

“An Garda Síochána has been visibly present on the roads this past week assisting the public with compliance and to them NPHET is grateful," they have said.

The latest death rate includes:

· 27 deaths located in the east, 6 in the north and 3 in the south of the country

· the people included 17 females and 19 males

· the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81

· 24 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 210 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 5th April (5,593 cases), reveals:

· 46% are male and 53% are female, with 270 clusters involving 1,103 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 1,345 cases (24%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 194 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 1,388 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3061, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 421 cases (7%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 67%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 10%

To date, 42,484 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country. 12,271 tests were carried out in these laboratories in the week to midnight, Monday 6 April.

Over this period, there has been 2,374 positive tests in Ireland, giving a positivity of 19%. This is an increase of 4% from last week.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The increase is a result of a more sensitive case definition, testing people who are more likely to have the disease, including healthcare workers and those hospitalised.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

A message to the general public on behalf of the National Public Health Emergency Team:

“Today, the National Public Health Emergency Team expressed concern that a proportion of the population may seek to travel to holiday destinations, holiday homes and mobile homes across the country this weekend, despite travel restrictions in place since the 27th March.

“An Garda Síochána has been visibly present on the roads this past week assisting the public with compliance and to them NPHET is grateful.

“Given the mass community transmission of COVID19 across Europe, the European Centre for Disease Control is expected to advise of the importance of continuing public health restrictions.

“While current restrictions have reduced the number of people becoming infected by one confirmed case, this depends on people staying at home and following public health advice.

“There has been unprecedented sacrifices made across society in recent weeks to protect all people on this island from COVID-19. We urge the public, on this Easter holiday with sunshine and isolation fatigue, to stay the course and comply with the recommendations and measures in place. Stay at home and keep Ireland safe.

“COVID-19 is in our households, not only our nursing homes. It is in our community. Do the right thing. Spread the message not the virus.”