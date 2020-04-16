Donegal people asked to clean and disinfect letterboxes and doorbells by An Post

As the coronavirus crisis continues, An Post has requested domestic and commercial premises to include their letterbox, doorbell and exterior door handle in their “regular cleaning and disinfecting routine.”

An Post said such measures were to protect “everyone’s health and safety.”

The company has also announced that post office customers affected by Covid-19 may appoint a “temporary agent” to act on their behalf. Forms can be filled out in advance for this. The forms can be found in post offices or online: here.

In common with many premises across Ireland, post offices have also introduced social distancing and other measures, while staff will capture customer details directly to avoid the need for customers to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens.

Display boards, floor signs and staff will all remind customers to remain apart from each other while in the post office.

Regarding the delivery of mail, An Post said it would “endeavour to maintain collection and delivery services for as long as possible.”

Customers are no longer being asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature, rather the postperson will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer.