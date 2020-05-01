Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal school to star in RTE creative kids documentary this Sunday

Scoil Athphoirt on Arranmore Island are the Donegal stars of the show

Donegal school to star in RTE creative kids documentary this Sunday

Scoil Athphoirt Arannmore Island

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Donegal school buildings might be closed but pupils from a local island school is one of five schools across the country to star in an RTE One documentary Creative Kids this Sunday, 3rd May at 6.30pm.

The schools include Presentation Primary School Tralee, Co. Kerry, De La Salle Boys Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School in Dublin, Scoil Athphoirt on Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal and Presentation Primary Warrenmount in Dublin.

The documentary is inspired by the roll-out of Creative Schools, an initiative focussing on creativity and the Arts in primary and post-primary schools and Youthreach centres all around Ireland.

Creative Schools is a flagship initiative of the Government’s Creative Ireland Programme, and puts the arts and creativity at the heart of children and young people’s lives. The initiative is led by the Arts Council in partnership with the Department of Education and Skills and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council said;

“As everyone will see from this wonderful documentary, the Creative Schools programme is already a great success, and has changed the lives of hundreds of young people from a broad range of schools across the whole country.

“The Arts Council is very proud to be delivering this programme, and I would strongly encourage principals and teachers to consider applying so that their schools can participate in the Creative Schools initiative during the next academic year.”

Creative Kids followed five schools over the course of the academic year as they implemented the Creative Schools project and encouraged their pupils to think about the Arts and creativity in a whole new way.

Diarmaid O’Meara, Creative Associate at Scoil Athphoirt on Arranmore Island said;

“The title of our project How to be an Explorer of Arranmore was based on Keri Smith's book How to be an Explorer of the World. The thrust of the project was to get the children observing their everyday surroundings, exploring them, using the environment as a canvas. The activities in the project allowed them to see everyday things and places in a new light, to re-imagine the mundane and hopefully to give them skills which will allow them to see through a creative lens in different settings.”

The Arts Council has invited schools across the country to take part in their Creative Schools initiative, opening up the programme to another 150 schools, bringing the total number to 300. All Department of Education and Skills primary and post-primary schools, special schools and Youthreach centres are eligible to apply.

 

Interested schools should:

 

Step 1 – Get online to find out more www.artscouncil.ie/creative- schools

Step 2 – Register your school today (this can take up to 5 working days)

Step 3 – Apply online before 25 June 2020.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie