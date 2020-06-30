Speculation mounting that Donegal will get two junior ministers

Contact
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil TD
There is mounting speculation that there could be two Junior Ministers for Donegal as part of the Taoiseach's announcement tomorrow.
Both deputy Joe McHugh, Fine Gael, and Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil, are expected to receive junior minister portfolios following serious concern that Donegal and other counties are not represented at cabinet level.
