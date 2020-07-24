Fuel offer over - Donegal traffic chaos eases a little

This afternoon's Applegreen fuel promotion in Letterkenny with the offer of 24.7c per litre for one hour has come to an end but the roads in and around the area are full of disgruntled motorists.

The store closed 15 minutes before 4pm to accommodate all cars already in the petrol station.

Gardaí on traffic duty reported a backlog of 2km plus out the Ballybofey and Derry roads.

By 4pm traffic flowing okay again after around an hour of tailbacks.

Reaction on social media has not been too positive. It appears the chaos experiencing in Letterkenny was replicated around the country judging by their Facebook page.

Here's just a few of the good and bad comments:



- Why can't you just have the same offer, at the same time, in all garages. Instead of people driving out of their way, adding to the traffic and increasing pollution and carbon footprint

- Causing traffic jams for some people trying to get to Whitfield for oncology appointments Totally ridiculous

- It's a joke. Every site should start the deal once the night shift finishes and not have people piss acting around driving from site to site.

- The staff were doing their best but certain people just took over, blocking people in, jumping over the walls with gallon drums to fill up, reckless. Very little movement thanks to some very rude, ignorant people.

- My brother was waiting in line for over 40 minutes got to the pump about to fill up and was turned away. The offer wasn't over for another 20 mins

guards came up also and threatened him to take his car and arrest him if he was to fill his car the offer wasn't over for another 20 mins when he was stood at his car to fill.



- Man arrested for doing absolutely nothing wrong just filling his car and got arrested for it.

- No organisation by your company to direct the heavy volume of traffic,

people jumping out of cars with containers before the cars in line even had a change to fill and nothing being said to then absolute joke. I will no longer be shopping in your store and also letting others know of my experience



There were also a few positive comments

- Some people are NEVER happy, can't do right from wrong. Shut up complaining and let them do their promotions.Fair play to who gets it, would love to be ya.

- Well done Applegreen, why don’t the begrudgers just stay off the page. Ye are doing fantastic work with your competitions and deals in store. Well done again guys.