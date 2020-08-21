Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary resigns over apparent Covid-19 breach

Contact
Mr Calleary apologised on Thursday night for his attendance at the event
Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has resigned after apologising for taking part in an event in Clifden, Co Galway, with 80 other people on Wednesday night.
The Oireachtas Golf Society event appears to have been in violation of Covid-19 restrictions.
Mr Calleary apologised on Thursday night for his attendance at the event.
The Irish Examiner reported last night that 81 people were at the dinner with guests, who included EU commissioner Phil Hogan, split into two separate rooms.
The event took place just 24 hours after the Government announced new restrictions to halt the spread of Covid-19. The measures included limits on social gatherings and that no formal or informal events or parties should be organised in restaurants, cafes and hotel restaurants.
Indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50 people since late June.
The restrictions announced on Tuesday sallow only weddings and artistic and cultural events to have groups of up to 50. The latest measures also restrict tables in restaurants to not exceed six people from no more than three households.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Irish Heart Foundation has urged people caring for stroke survivors to apply immediately for a six-week free counselling service which gives them the ability to look after themselves
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.