Health and wellbeing programmes in Donegal announced for the autumn/winter season

Donegal Community Development Company (DLDC) has just announced that their Community Health Sync Project (CoH-Sync) are rolling out a range of health and wellbeing programmes for the autumn/winter season.



Programmes include sessions in pilates, circuits, anxiety, mindfulness, cookery, nutrition, journaling and photography for wellbeing.

All of the programmes are free and delivered online via private Facebook Groups or Zoom, for one hour per week, for a duration of four to six weeks.

A personalised health action plan and support from community health facilitators is available with each of the programmes.

The health and wellbeing programmes are the second round of a series of online classes devised to support the people of Donegal.

Over the past three months, the CoH-Sync programme ran seven health and wellbeing related programmes. These included classes in art, mindfulness, cookery, pilates, gardening and general wellbeing.

Some 120 people across Donegal have been supported to make positive health changes through receiving 1-2-1 personalised health plans and regular check-in’s from community health facilitators.



The project is available throughout the county and your local community health facilitator will support you through an offering of new programmes for the autumn/winter period.

These new programmes are open to people living in Donegal, Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Leitrim who have not previously completed a course on the programme.

Free materials are available for the first 15 people who register for the art and journaling courses.



If you would like to find out more about any of the programmes or register your interest call (087) 9683868 or e-mailing health@dldc.org

The closing date for registration is Friday week,September 11.

The CoH-Sync team of community health facilitators hope to be back out delivering programmes in the community when it’s safe to so.

In the meantime, they will continue to support both individuals and communities by providing health and wellbeing information and supports online or remotely via phone.

If you would like to avail of these supports but don’t want to join an online class, please contact a member of the team on the number above and we will be happy to assist you.