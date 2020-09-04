Locals asked to help plan future for major Donegal market town

Donegal County Council in partnership with Spraoi agus Spórt is proposing a Town Centre Regeneration Project in Carndonagh.

A public consultation event has been organised, proposed plans will be on display and staff from the council's regeneration team and Spraoi agus Spórt will be available to provide further information.

The event will be held at Unit 7, Spraoi agus Spórt on Thursday next, September 10 from 2pm to 8pm by prior appointment only.

The event will be managed to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 regulations and public health guidelines and attendance must be pre-booked in advance.

Face masks will be required to attend.

Find more information and link to book your attendance below:

http://ow.ly/IDUZ30r7Wof