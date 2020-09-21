Bundoran Town and surrounding areas will have water supply impacted

Contact
Irish Water have advised customers in Bundoran Town and surrounding areas that their water supply will be impacted as a result of essential maintenance works being undertaken on a major water main in Bundoran on Tuesday, September 22.
Repair crews need to replace a failed meter and the installation will be complete at 6pm on Tuesday. Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours after the water is switched back on and water returns to the network.
Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we carry out the installation and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Customers are also asked to refer to the water supply and services section of our website where the most up to date information will be provided.
Irish Water is working at this time with Local Authority partners, Donegal County Council, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.
