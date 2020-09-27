Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal councillor queries road safety measures

Who is liable in accidents resulting from falling trees or broken branches?

Donegal councillor queries road safety measures

Cllr Patrick McGowan who raised the issue of liability n the case of accidents resulting from falling trees or broken branches

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The question of liability in the case of accidents resulting from falling trees or broken branches along public roads was raised by Cllr Patrick McGowan at the recent meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

He said he wanted to know who is liable and what responsibility had Donegal County Council in ensuring that roads are safe.

He was tolds in a written response to his motion that in  relation  to  trees  and  hedges the  owner  or  occupier  of  said  land  is  responsible for ensuring the trees or  hedges do not pose a hazard  to road users.

"The responsibility lies with the landowner or occupier  and Donegal County Council runs a public awareness  campaign to remind landowners and occupiers of their  responsibilities in this regard.

"Under the 1993 Roads Act 70 (2): (a) the owner or occupier  of land shall take all reasonable steps to ensure that a tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation on the land is not  a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public  road and that it does not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of a public road or the maintenance of a public road.

"(b) Where a tree,shrub, hedge or other vegetation is a  hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road  or where it obstructs or interferes with the safe use of a public road or with the maintenance of a public road, a  road authority may serve a notice in writing on the owner or occupier of the land on which such tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation is situated requiring the preservation,  felling, cutting, lopping, trimming or removal of such  tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation within the period stated in the notice."

He was also told that an owner or occupier who fails to comply with a notice under this section shall be guilty of an offence and in the  case  of  accidents  resulting  from fallen trees or branches liability will be determined by the courts on a case by case basis.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie