WEATHER: A bright, crisp start to the weekend, but what lies ahead?

With a slight drop in temperatures over the last few days there is a crisp, autumnal feel to the air here in Donegal as we move into the first weekend of October.

Saturday will be mainly dry and pleasant with good sunny spells expected, particularly throughout the afternoon. There may be some isolated showers in coastal areas.

Temperatures will reach around 12°C but it may feel cooler as moderate northwesterly winds develop.

Rain will set in overnight, with northwesterly winds becoming fresh to strong with temperatures of 6°C to 8°C.

Winds will ease to moderate northwesterlies on Sunday. However, the rainfall is expected to become heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. It will feel cool with temperatures expected to be in the region of 11°C to 13°C.

This unsettled weather is likely to continue throughout the week.