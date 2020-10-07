Man threatened to bite off garda's nose and spit in his face, a Donegal court hears

A man who threatened to bite off a garda’s nose and spit in his face has been fined €400.

Martin McGovern, 37, of 59 Galbally Road, Omagh was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to himself or others and to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour. Both offences took place at Glencoe, Mountcharles on August 8, 2020.

Superintendent Colm Nevin told the court that gardaí had arrested the defendant for drink driving following a road traffic incident in Mountcharles.

“While on the way to garda station he told Garda Rogers, ‘I will bite off your nose and I will spit into your face.’” said the superintendent.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said that his client had issues with alcohol.

“He tells me he is not an alcoholic but has had problems on and off,” said the solicitor. “He tells me he is in control of it and is not drinking like before.”

Mr McGovern told the court that his client had apologised to Garda Rogers.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said: “It appears that alcohol is the source of many of this man’s problems.

“Garda Rogers is a very reasonable man as are most gardaí. The comment made was a nasty comment and in this day and age it is not a nice threat.”

The judge said he accepted that alcohol consumption had influenced McGovern’s behaviour.

The court heard that the defendant had previous convictions for road traffic matters but not for offences of a violent nature.

Judge Kilrane imposed fines of €100 for intoxication and €300 for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.