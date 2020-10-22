Withdrawal of Hand Sanitiser Virapro from the market

Contact
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has removed the hand sanitiser product Virapro Hand Sanitiser (PCS 100409) from the Biocidal Product Register due to possible public health concerns.
Tests by the Department show that some of the sanitiser on sale does not comply with regulations governing the content and efficacy of such products. Some of the product contains methanol rather than ethanol.
Prolonged use of such sanitiser may cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.
This product may not remain on the market or be made available for use. The company involved has been instructed by the Department to initiate an immediate recall of all product. Members of the public are advised to stop using this Sanitiser with immediate effect. A Department investigation into this matter is ongoing.
