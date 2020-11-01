Fabulous Donegal dancers crowned winners of An Ríl Deal with showstopping performance

Donegal Town dancers Silbhe Liu and Seoda Wang have shown that they really are the best dancers in the country as they were crowned winners of An Ríl Deal.

Their three performances on Sunday evening's final on TG4 were foot-perfect and they really showcased the sisters' range of skills and love of Irish dance.

Judges Breandán de Gallaí, Úna Ní Fhlatharta and Roy Galvin were full of praise for the Donegal girls, with comments including:

"A polished performance, complete control over the steps;"

"Everything you do, its like you have a magic wand;"

"Complete control of every aspect;"

"Another excellent performance."

When asked what it would mean to them to win, Ailble Liu answered: "We love dancing and we put a lot of effort and work into it."

In a recent interview with the Donegal Post, their teacher Paula Monaghan speaking on behalf of McNelis Cunningham Boyle School of Dancing said: “To be as creative as the girls is such a talent.

“And they had the hard work done in the months of practice so that gave them confidence to enjoy their performance.”

Ailbhe Liu and Seoda have absolutely shone throughout the competition and were very worthy winners.