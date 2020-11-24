Contact

St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny announce Christmas Mass arrangements

Parishioners urged to pre-register in order to attend

St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

St Eunan's Cathedral in Letterkenny have announced the arrangements for Christmas Masses with a number of Masses scheduled to take place on Christmas Eve (Thursday) and Christmas Day.

The arrangements are subject to new Government guidelines and parishioners are reminded that they must pre-register for attendance through the parish office.

Masses will take place at the following times:

Christmas Eve: 4pm, 6pm, 7.30pm, 9pm, 12 Midnight
Christmas Day: 8am, 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm


It will be necessary to pre-register for attendance through the parish office.
If you were registered for Mass attendance before lockdown, your place is assured at the same Mass you attended (attendees at Sunday 6pm will have a place assured Christmas Eve 9pm).

However, you must confirm your place for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It will be easier on the parish office if those already registered simply stick to the Mass they had been attending; but if you want to attend one of the three additional Masses on Christmas Eve instead (4pm, 9pm (limited numbers), Midnight), this will be on a first come first served basis.

Numbers are very limited: priority will be given to parishioners and those who normally attend the Cathedral on a weekly basis.

Registration forms can be collected from the Cathedral, Parochial House or printed from the  link below.
https://www.steunanscathedral.ie 
 

