Donegal County Council team up with Mental Health Ireland to host a series of talks

As part of the Healthy Ireland at your Library programme, Donegal County Council has teamed up with Mental Health Ireland to host a series of talks on the five ways to wellbeing during tough times.

These online talks will be held via the zoom meeting software using the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89155637268

Dates for each talk and more info about the speakers is included below

Tuesday, December 1 at 7pm

Sarah Barr will speak around the theme of Connect. Sara is an integrative counsellor and owns New Beginnings a private counselling practice in Donegal. Sarah has created and facilitates workshops including 'Minding Mammy' and 'Minding Me', as well as facilitating wellness workshops for schools and businesses. She also writes articles focusing on caring for our mental health and wellbeing.

Thursday, December 3 at 7pm

Julie Voss will speak on the Take Notice theme having worked in family support and child development for over 20 years, then changed her career several years ago and re-trained as a mindfulness practitioner. She now facilitates mindfulness classes and workshops with children, teens and adults. More recently she has partnered up with a local yoga teacher and offers wellness mornings of yoga and mindfulness on a fortnightly basis through zoom.

Tuesday, December 8 at 7pm

This week’s theme is Be Active. Nicola Harris is a PE teacher who has been promoting the importance physical activity for health and wellbeing for over 20 years. She is a sports tutor with Coaching Ireland and has helped roll out many of the programmes offered through the Donegal Sports Partnership since its establishment in 1999.

Garvin Walker is a fitness and nutritional consultant working in the sector for over 10 years. He now applies his knowledge and experience while working with young people as a youth justice worker. He is a Donegal Sports Partnership tutor for men on the move.

Thursday 10th December at 7pm

This week’stheme will be on “Keep Learning”. Mairead Cranley works for Donegal County Council. She is the north regional manager and the Donegal Age Friendly officer. She supports six age friendly programmes in the north region and works locally with the Donegal Age Friendly programme aiming to make Donegal a better place to grow old in. She is currently studying with the World Health Organisation on healthy ageing.

Tuesday, December 15 at 7pm

This week’s theme will be Give. Denise Diver set up Integral Therapy in September 2013 with the aim of providing supportive mindfulness therapies in Donegal, Derry, and online. All aspects of an individual; physical, emotional, mental, intellectual and social are valued. A range of supportive tools are offered to help calm the nervous system and strengthen and heal the body/mind/spirit.

Healthy Ireland at your Library is a national programme being funded by the Department of Health. Libraries in Donegal have access to over 120 books on the key topics of healthy eating, physical activity and mental health for both adults and children. They have access to eBooks and regularly run health events in libraries.

Healthy Ireland recently launched the Keep Well campaign to show people of all ages how to mind their own physical and mental health and wellbeing. This should be done by adding healthy and helpful habits to their daily and weekly routines.

The Healthy Ireland Keep Well campaign provides guidelines, information, and tips on things to help us all to keep well through the coming months after a really tough year for all.

This resilience and wellbeing information will be available at www.gov.ie/healthyireland and under the following sections: Staying Active, Keeping Connected, Switching Off, Eating Well, and Minding Your Mood.

For more information on online services available through your local library please visit the website www.donegallibrary.ie or check out the Donegal Library Facebook page