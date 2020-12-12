Contact

Government urged to review ban on music and dancing at weddings

Donegal TD says couples and venues need clarity

The government has been urged to review the ban on music and dancing at weddings.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty was speaking on the issue this week after he submitted questions to the Minister for Health on the matter seeking clarification.

Deputy Doherty said that a number of couples had approached him and local Sinn Féin councillors in the county about the issue.

He said: “There are many people out there who have decided to continue with their wedding plans, and they have made huge sacrifices to do so.

“Couples have had cut guest lists and changed venues in order to comply with the public health regulations.

“In spite of the difficulty this has caused, these couples have adapted and persevered because they want to get married and have a great day celebrating their love with their families and friends.

“However, the reaction from couples getting married to the most recent decision by the government and Fáilte Ireland to ban music and dancing at weddings has been one of extreme disappointment.

“The couples I have spoken to feel this is a mean-spirited decision by the Government which will only serve to ruin their wedding day. Bands, DJ's and venues are equally perplexed. 

“The public health restrictions are already very specific and restraining - 25 people only at a wedding - so this is a strange decision.

“This ban is not stated in the Government's regulations and has only subsequently been decided by the Minister for Health, the Minister for Tourism and Fáilte Ireland. I had asked the Minister to clarify this again through submitting questions to him in the Dáil this week in respect of DJ music, in particular.

"It is very unfortunate that it has been left to the hotels and venues to break the news to couples that music and dancing are not allowed; and these venues have been left with no option but to adhere to these rules. This places hotels and venues in an unfair position. This is ultimately a matter for the Government to clarify and to provide guidance on. 

“This matter should be reviewed by the Government so couples can have some sort of music and dancing at their weddings in a safe and secure way.”

