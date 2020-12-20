Planning permission granted for demolition of derelict Donegal hotel

Contact
Plans to demolish a derelict hotel close to a scenic Donegal beach have been given the go-ahead.
Donegal County Council has granted planning permission to demolish the Pollan Beach Hotel in Ballyliffin and replace it with a cafe and holiday homes.
The hotel, which closed in 2007, is to be replaced by a cafe, a private dwelling and four short-term rental properties as well as parking for staff and customers.
The 2.7-acre site is close to one of Inishowen’s most scenic beaches, Pollan Strand, and is near Ballyliffin Golf Club which hosted the Irish Open in 2018.
Planning permission has been granted with conditions to Atlantic Front Adventures, which is based in Buncrana.
In its application, the applicant described the derelict hotel as “an eyesore on the landscape”.
