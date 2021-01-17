Donegal communities to face water service disruption this week due to mains repairs work

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ballyeriston, Loughfad, Magheraroarty, Kilclooney Beg and surrounding areas in County Donegal

Works are scheduled to take place from 11am until 3pm on 19 January.

Irish Water recommends that people allow up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their water supply to fully return.

The following reference number can be entered into the search bar at www.water.ie for updates on this dispruption to service: DON00027712

