Watch: Stunning video shows Donegal's highest mountain, Errigal, on a crisp winter's day

Contact
A stunning video of Errigal Mountain and the surrounding countryside has been posted up by the Sligo-based Search and Rescue Helicopter, Rescue 118.
It shows Donegal's highest peak and the stunning scenery around it.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Peter O'Mahony of Ireland leaves the pitch having being shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.