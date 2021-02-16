Donegal Garda Youth Awards launched

An Garda Síochána in Donegal have just launched the 2021 Donegal Garda Youth Awards, in association with Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee.



The annual Donegal Garda Youth Awards celebrate outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years from throughout the county and from today, Tuesday February 16 the awards open for nominations.



An Garda Síochána in Donegal and the Joint Policing Committee recognise that young people throughout the county have been involved in good and positive endeavours locally.

These awards reward those young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live in.



The nomination process is now open and An Garda Síochána in Donegal is now inviting the public to nominate a young person they know who is committed to making a difference to their community during 2020.

All nominees will receive recognition at a virtual celebration to be held in the coming weeks.



Gardaí will be distributing nomination forms to schools, youth groups and voluntary organisations right across County Donegal via e-mail from today.



In addition the nomination forms are available for download on the Garda website via:

https://garda.ie//!4GBKZL

and on the local authority website at:

https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/jointpolicingcommittee/donegalgardayouthawards2021/



Donegal has had two recent successes at national level. Last year, Magh Ene College TY Media Group from Bundoran won the National Group Award 2020.

In 2019 Odhran O'Neill and Ruby Hurst from Ballyshannon were named national winners in the Community Award category.



A virtual awards event will take place in early April in adherence with Government Covid-19 guidelines. Winners and nominees will be notified of these details by the organising committee following the adjudication process.

There are four separate awards categories for young people:



1. Individual Award – Making a positive contribution to their Community, making it a better place to live.



2. Group Award – two or more young people making a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.



3. Special Achievement Award – Overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition.



4. Community Safety Award - Through a crime prevention or safety initiative/innovation, have made their Community a safer place to live.



This year’s adjudicators are: Judge Paul Kelly (chairman); Inspector Shaun Grant and Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle.



Nomination forms can be emailed DonegalGardaYouthAwards@garda.ieor be posted to Letterkenny Garda Station, New Line Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 PC03 and marked for the attention of Garda Gráinne Doherty.



Nominations must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, March 16, to be considered.